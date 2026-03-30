CP stopover: L-G queues, connects

New Delhi: Continuing his series of informal public outreach visits, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday interacted with citizens at Connaught Place, engaging with people from diverse backgrounds, particularly youth and working professionals.



The visit, like his previous engagements, was unplanned and aimed at understanding ground realities through direct interaction. The L-G was seen standing in a queue at the popular Jain Chawal Wale, where he bought kadhi chawal and shared the space with other visitors while conversing with them about their concerns, careers, livelihoods and aspirations.

During the interaction, Sandhu stressed the importance of citizen-driven governance. “Experience has taught me that governance had to be people centric and solutions to people’s issues had to come from people themselves,” he said. He further added that governance should be “bottom-up” rather than “top-down,” highlighting the need for policies shaped by public feedback.

After his stop at Jain Chawal Wale, the LG walked to Keventers, where he continued engaging with citizens over milkshakes. Alongside these interactions, he also assessed civic conditions such as sanitation and traffic management in the area, while gathering feedback from visitors who

had come to Connaught Place from different parts of Delhi.

Officials said such visits are part of an ongoing effort by the L-G to maintain direct contact with residents and understand local challenges beyond formal meetings. Sandhu also encouraged people to share practical solutions to everyday issues, reinforcing his approach to participatory governance.

The Lieutenant Governor has undertaken similar outreach visits in various parts of the city in recent weeks, including Model Town, Vasant Vihar, Chittaranjan Park and the Red Fort, where he engaged with citizens in informal settings.

These interactions, according to officials, are helping the administration gain real-time insights into public

concerns while fostering greater trust between citizens and

the government.