CP inaugurates AI-driven platform to modernise police intelligence system

NEW DELHI: In a major technological achievement, the Intelligence Data Management Tool (IDMT) was inaugurated by Satish Golchha, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, in a ceremony that took place at the Police Headquarters on Thursday. The IDMT is a highly advanced AI solution that is expected to automate all Special Branch-related tasks.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by a comprehensive briefing session on the IDMT, conducted by the DCP of the Special Branch, in which the functionalities of the tool as well as the role it plays in the evolution of intelligence management were emphasised. The IDMT is a cutting-edge platform that utilizes the concept of artificial intelligence to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making channels at the Special Branch. It is geared towards eliminating time-wasting activities in intelligence gathering to offer a quick reaction to any evolving security threats.

During the inaugural speech, the Commissioner of Police hailed the Special Branch for their efforts in incorporating innovations in their intelligence work. He showed appreciation for the department’s progressive attitude and emphasized the need to embrace innovations in order to improve the work of the police. Golchha hoped that this would open the way for similar innovations in the coming years.

A vote of thanks from the DCP of the Special Branch marked the closing of this event to express appreciation and gratitude to everyone involved in the successful execution of the IDMT project.

The Intelligence Data Management Tool is a defining moment for the Delhi Police and paves the way for a technological revolution in policing to enhance the security apparatus and intelligence system in the city.