CP bar bouncers thrashed patrons, yelled ‘shoot them quickly’

NEW DELHI: A group of bouncers and staff members of a bar in Connaught Place allegedly assaulted three men, including two advocates, after they intervened when the bouncers attempted to drive away a dholwala, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 1.15 am on Sunday outside a bar in N Block. The victims — Dharmendra Kumar (36), Naveen Kumar (31), both lawyers, and their friend Naveen Shaukin (28) — were returning home after dinner and drinks at the bar.

After settling their bill online, they stepped outside to smoke and listen to a dholwala. According to the complaint, a bouncer abused and tried to forcefully remove the musician. When the three objected, a heated argument broke out, following which the bouncer allegedly summoned 8–10 others, mostly staff members. The group reportedly assaulted the victims, beating them with a hard object, dragging them to the ground, and issuing death threats.

Dharmendra alleged his gold chain went missing during the scuffle. One assailant also shouted, “Jaldi se inko goli maro” (“Shoot them quickly”), the victims told police.

The injured were taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital for treatment. Eyewitnesses, including a balloon seller, confirmed the assault, though they too were threatened afterwards.

A case has been registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS at Connaught Place

Police Station.