Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi’s brother dies in Delhi hospital

Faridabad: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi on Monday said his brother, who had suffered burns last month, has died in a hospital in Delhi.



In December last year, Mahesh Panchal, Bajrangi’s brother, had alleged that a group of men poured flammable liquid on him and set him on fire in Faridabad.

Days later, the Faridabad Police said Panchal had suffered burns after falling into a “bonfire” and there was no proof that he was set on fire in a murder attempt.

Bajrangi, who was arrested in connection with the Nuh violence, told PTI that his brother died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi at around 8 pm on Monday.

Police, however, said they had no information about it.

ACP Aman Yadav, head of the special investigation team of the Faridabad Police probing the incident, said he has not received any information about Panchal’s death.