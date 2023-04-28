Covid: City reports 865 fresh cases

New Delhi: Delhi reported seven Covid-related fatalities for the second consecutive day on Thursday and registered 865 fresh Coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 16.90 per cent, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.

On Wednesday too, the city reported seven fatalities, the highest so far this year. The addition of the fresh cases took the national capital’s overall infection tally to 20,37,061, while the death toll rose to 26,620.

The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 4,279. Of the total, 3,143 patients were in home isolation, it said. The fresh cases emerged from 5,117 tests, including 3,599 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, conducted the previous day, according to a health department bulletin. Only 296 of the 7,974 Covid beds in the national capital are occupied at present, the data showed.