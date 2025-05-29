COVID-19 resurgence in UP: Active cases rise to 38, 1 death reported in Agra

Lucknow: The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has climbed to 38, signalling a renewed rise in infections across the state. Among the fresh developments, Agra has reported the death of a 78-year-old patient, Musafir Ram, who was also suffering from multiple comorbidities, including a head injury and lung disease.

According to officials, Musafir Ram, a resident of Firozabad, had been admitted to a private hospital in Sikandra on May 24 for a hip operation. He had been experiencing fever and breathing difficulties for over two weeks. A private lab test on May 26 confirmed his COVID-19 infection. He was later referred to SN Medical College, where he died early Tuesday morning before the hospital’s scheduled COVID testing. College Principal Prashant Gupta said the patient had a blood clot in the brain and a long-standing lung disease. “We do not consider private lab reports for official COVID records,” he added.

The resurgence in cases comes just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled rally in Kanpur on May 30. In light of the rising infections, authorities have initiated COVID-19 testing for all individuals expected to be present near the PM’s stage (designated as the D zone). Health officials are on high alert to prevent any potential outbreak during the event.

Noida has reported the highest number of active cases in the state, with 11 new cases bringing the district’s total to 19. All infected individuals are currently in home isolation.

In Ghaziabad, two new cases were detected, including a four-month-old infant who has been admitted to a hospital. The district now has 14 active cases, 13 of whom are in home isolation.

Varanasi reported two fresh COVID cases on Tuesday, including a resident doctor and a lab operator from the Microbiology Department of IMS BHU. Both are in home isolation. Health officials have confirmed that one of the cases is the first instance of the NB.1.8.1 variant in the city. Doctors have advised increased vigilance in light of the new variant.