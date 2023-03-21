Covid-19: 83 new cases, 1 more death

New Delhi: Delhi logged 83 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.83 per cent on Tuesday along with one more fatality, according to data shared by the Health department.

The city has seen an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days, amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The national Capital on Monday recorded 34 cases with a positivity rate of 6.98 per cent. Delhi logged 72 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.95 per cent on Sunday.

The capital had on Saturday recorded 58 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.52 per cent.

The city registered 38 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent on Friday and 32 cases with a positivity rate of 2.25 per cent on Thursday. The number of fresh cases had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic began ravaging countries. With the fresh cases, the national Capital’s COVID-19 case tally has risen to 20,08,087 while the death toll stands at 26,524. A total of 1,423 tests were conducted the previous day. Only 17 of the 7,984 beds are occupied in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals while 179 patients are in home isolation.