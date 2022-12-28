Covid: 16 fresh cases, +vity rate at 0.44%

New Delhi: Delhi logged 16 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.



No new fatality due to the viral disease has been reported.

Delhi reported seven cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.39 per cent.

On Tuesday, mock drills were conducted at various hospitals in Delhi to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of Covid cases.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has risen to 2,007,175. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,521, the data

showed.

The fresh cases came out of 3,592 tests conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated.

Delhi had logged five cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death on December 21. The city government had not released Covid bulletin from December 23 to 25.

Only 11 of the 8,153 beds are occupied in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city, while 20 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the national capital stands at 39, up from 26 on Monday, it said.

The Delhi government on Monday had approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for hospitals to procure general medicines as part of preparations to deal with emergency situations amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries.