‘Courts facing complex time due to AI’

New Delhi: Delhi High Court Justice Anish Dayal on Tuesday said the courts are facing a complex and difficult time with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) as the judges may not be able believe the evidence presented before them.



Speaking at the 3rd IP Excellence Awards and Global IP conclave ‘Envisioning India’s IP - Innovation Ecosystem for Viksit Bharat’, organised by ASSOCHAM, Justice Dayal said, “With the advent of AI, we are standing at the threshold of a very interesting, complex and difficult time where we may not be able to believe the evidence which is presented before us.”

A statement issued by ASSOCHAM further quoted Justice Dayal as saying that instituting Intellectual Property (IP) division was a completely new era in IP adjudication as the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAD) was abolished in 2021.

“The Delhi High Court on February 28, 2022 instituted the first intellectual property division putting an end to a long hiatus of lack of clarity. The IP rules allow us to have technical advisors advising us, which is an extremely innovative system. The IPD of the Delhi High Court has adopted modern methods such as hot tubbing, confidentiality club and video conferencing, electronic evidence and transcription,” he said.

The judge said in the first year itself, 1000 cases related to all elements of intellectual property rights (IPR) were filed and in 2023, 1300 cases were filed comprising about 750 civil suits, 300 trademark rectifications and 51 patent appeals, the statement added. As a responsible adjudication institution with a clear eye on disposals, out of the 1300 cases, 1352 were disposed of in 2023 reducing the pendency, Justice Dayal said.

He added that the setting up of the IP division by the Delhi High Court was noticed by the parliamentary committee which said IPAD does not need to come back.

The release said IP Excellence Awards were also handed out during the conclave, honouring path breakers and leading innovators in the IP ecosystem.