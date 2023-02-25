Court to hear arguments on charges against Poonawala on March 7

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday fixed March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, a sensational murder that triggered widespread shock and outrage.



Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar fixed the date for the hearing on charges after Poonawala was produced physically before the court. Earlier, Principal District and Sessions Judge Narottam Kaushal assigned the case to the court of ASJ Kakkar. During the proceedings, another advocate also appeared for Poonawala as his legal aid counsel, following which the accused’s private advocate M S Khan raised objections.

Khan said a legal aid counsel cannot be appointed when Poonawala had already engaged a private lawyer. Besides, the accused did not request or express any desire for a defence lawyer from the government, he said.

Khan informed the court he was representing Poonawala and will withdraw his ‘vakalatnama’ if another private advocate appeared for the accused.