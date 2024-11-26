Court to decide on chargesheet cognisance on Dec 4

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court will on December 4 decide whether to take cognisance of a chargesheet over the drowning deaths at a coaching centre in the national capital.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on Monday deferred the order for a week.

The judge reserved the order on the issue after hearing the submissions of the CBI counsel, who urged the court to take cognisance of the chargesheet.

Civil services aspirants Shreya Yadav (25), Tanya Soni (25), and Nevin Delvin (24) drowned in a flooded basement at an institute in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27. The CBI has charged CEO Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh, though the defence claims the chargesheet is incomplete.