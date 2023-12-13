Court slams cop for misleading it by filing false replies

New Delhi: A court here while granting bail to a murder accused slammed a Delhi Police inspector for attempting to “mislead” it by filing false replies, investigating the case in a “highly unprofessional manner”, and delaying the matter.

The court also directed that a copy of the order be sent to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Sharma was hearing the bail plea of Rajesh, who was in jail since November 2018, in a case of murder, destruction of evidence, and unlawful assembly.

The judge while granting bail to the accused observed, “The investigation in the present case seems to have been conducted in a highly unprofessional manner by investigating officer/inspector Jagtar Singh.”

“Multiple attempts have been made to delay the disposal of the present bail application by filing misleading replies and seeking multiple adjournments,” he added.

The court noted that Rajesh was arrested based on a disclosure statement of a co-accused with whom he allegedly dumped the body of the deceased in Punjabi Bagh.

Deprecating Singh’s conduct, the judge said he “tried to mislead this court by filing false replies on the aspect of identity and visibility of the applicant (Rajesh) in the CCTV footage along with the co-accused

at the time of dumping the dead body.”

“A copy of this order be sent to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi for information,” he added.