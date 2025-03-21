Court set to hear Mishra’s case over MCC violations in ‘20 polls

NEW DELHI: A Rouse Avenue court announced on Thursday that it will start hearing arguments regarding the charges against Kapil Mishra, Delhi’s Law and Justice Minister and BJP leader, in connection with a case filed under the Representation of the People Act (RPA). Mishra is accused of promoting communal hatred. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Vaibhav Chaurasiya of the Rouse Avenue Court, instructed the DCP of Northwest Delhi to submit a detailed report concerning Mishra’s post on X, where he allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. The matter is scheduled for April 8. Once arguments on the charges are heard, Mishra will have an opportunity to plead guilty or not guilty. If he pleads not guilty, the trial will proceed.

Earlier in March, Special Judge Jitendra Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court criticised Mishra for his statements in 2020, noting that the use of the term “Pakistan” was a deliberate attempt to incite religious hatred and influence voters. Judge Singh had dismissed Mishra’s revision petition challenging the summons issued by the Magistrate Court.

The case, filed under Section 125 of the RPA, stems from remarks Mishra made in 2020, such as “Delhi mein chhote chhote Pakistan bane” (mini Pakistans are forming in Delhi) and “Shaheen Bagh mein Pak ki entry” (Pakistan has entered Shaheen Bagh). The case also involves Mishra’s social media post claiming there would be an “India vs Pakistan” contest on Delhi’s streets on election day, February 8, 2020.

Mishra had appealed to the Delhi High Court after his revision petition was dismissed, but the court declined to stay the trial proceedings on Tuesday.