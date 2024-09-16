Court sentences man to 5 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting boy

New Delhi: A court here has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for committing aggravated sexual assault on a six-year-old boy in 2017.



Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar was hearing the arguments on the quantum of sentence against the 43-year-old man, who was earlier convicted under section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special Public Prosecutor Nimmi Sisodia sought maximum punishment, saying the convict had committed aggravated sexual assault on the victim by kissing him and touching his private parts.

In its verdict dated September 7, the court said, “Sentencing is one of the important aspects of a criminal justice system and the criminal courts

are often confronted as to what appropriate punishment is required to be awarded to the convict.

“The sentencing takes into account the nature of the offence committed on the victim, its impact on the society, the circumstances peculiar to the victim and the circumstances associated with the

accused and (that) the sentence should not be inadequate or excessive.”

Taking note of the evidence before it, including the victim’s deposition, the court said the convict appeared to have committed the offence after being “overpowered” by lust or passion.

It also awarded a compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh to the victim.