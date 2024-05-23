Court sentences five to life for 2021 murder in Gurugram

Gurugram: A court here on Wednesday convicted and sentenced five men to life imprisonment for killing another man, police said.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 each on them for the crime carried out in 2021, they said.

Dinesh alias Major, Jagbir, Praveen, Roshan alias Kapil, and Sukhbir alias Sukha from Bandhwari village were convicted of murdering Sandeep alias Kalu. In May 2021, police found Sandeep’s body in Bandhwari hills.

His father reported Sandeep missing after he went to play cards but didn’t return. The next morning, Sandeep was found with severe injuries and later declared dead at the hospital.

The accused confessed to killing him over an old feud during the card game.