Court sends Yasir Ahmed Dar to 11-day judicial custody

NEW DELHI: A court here on Monday sent Yasir Ahmed Dar, an accused in the Red Fort blast case, to 11-day judicial custody.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna sent Dar to the judicial custody till January 16 after he was physically produced in the court. On December 26 last year, the court had extended Dar’s NIA custody for 10 days.

The National Investigation Agency arrested Dar, the ninth accused, on December 18. A Jammu and Kashmir resident and close associate of Red Fort suicide bomber Umar-un-Nabi, he allegedly played an active role in the conspiracy.