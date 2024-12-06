Court sends Naresh Balyan to a day’s custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday sent AAP’s Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan to a day’s judicial custody in a case related to alleged organised crimes. Balyan was sent to judicial custody after a special court noted that the arguments on Delhi police application seeking his 10-day custody for interrogation in case lodged under the stringent MCOCA, would require more time.

The arguments on the police plea remained inconclusive and would resume on December 6.