Court sends 17 agitators to 3-day JC

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent to three days’ judicial custody 17 people arrested on charges of assaulting police personnel and conspiracy to commit

offences against the State during a protest at the India Gate over pollution, saying the allegations against them were “serious”.

Judicial Magistrate Sahil Monga was hearing a case registered against the accused persons, including 11 women, at the Sansad Marg police station for various offences under BNS, including disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant, obstructing a public servant, conspiracy to commit offences against the State, and wrongful restraint.

“I have perused the record and heard the investigating officer (IO). The allegations are serious, and the matter is at an early stage of investigation. Identity verification of several accused persons is pending, and digital/electronic evidence is yet to be examined.

“Considering their non-cooperation and the requirement of proper investigation, judicial custody is justified,” the magistrate said.

The court noted the Delhi Police’s plea, according to which, on November 23, around 6:45 pm, a group of people, including the accused persons, gathered near the gate of Parliament Street police station and raised “regressive slogans” against the central government and police.