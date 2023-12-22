Court rejects bail pleas of two accused in larger conspiracy case

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday rejected the interim bail pleas of two accused in the case involving “larger conspiracy” behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.



Special Judge Amitabh Rawat was hearing the bail pleas of Shadab Ahmad and Salim Malik.

While Ahmad sought interim bail for not less than 90 days on medical grounds, Malik wanted identical relief for six weeks to fulfil his obligations as a father.

Noting the medical reports, the court said Ahmad was being given proper care and treatment in the prison for his ailment and, along with the required medication, a high-protein diet was also being provided to him.

‘The accused was also taken to the specialised hospital All other tests were done and acted upon by the doctors.

The ailment is not such as to require hospitalisation or surgery The accused is recovering,’ the court said, dismissing the plea.

The court noted Malik’s plea seeking interim bail as he had to pay the semester fees of one of his sons and meet another son who was ailing.

‘The argument that the semester fees have to be paid is not convincing enough to allow interim bail given the fact that it is not made clear as to how the funds would be arranged. Also, if the funds have to be taken from somebody, then the family members can do the same,’ it said.