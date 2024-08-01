Court rejects bail pleas of SUV driver, basement co-owners

New Delhi: Terming the offence as “serious”, a Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to an SUV driver for his alleged role in drowning of three civil services aspirants at a reputed coaching centre here, saying the plea was “untenable at this stage”.

The court also rejected the bail pleas of the four basement co-owners Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarabjeet Singh, saying the investigation was still at a “nascent stage.” It said the basement earmarked for parking and household storage being used for commercial purposes was in “complete violation of law”.

Rejecting the bail plea, Judicial Magistrate Vinod Kumar said, “the perusal of the CCTV footage of the alleged incident shows that the accused can be seen driving the said vehicle on an already heavily waterlogged road at such a speed causing large displacement of water as a result of which the gate of the alleged premises gave way and the water went into the basement and consequently three innocent lives have been lost in the said incident.”