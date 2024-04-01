Court rejects bail plea of PFI Delhi unit chief Parvez Ahmed

New Delhi:A court here has rejected the bail plea of Parvez Ahmed - the chief of the Delhi unit of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) - who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged role in money laundering in the guise of cash donations.



Ahmed contended in his plea that his continued incarceration was unwarranted and there was no likelihood of the trial being concluded shortly.

Noting the evidence before it, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit said, “The accused could not overcome the threshold stipulation predicated in section 45 of PMLA. Hence, the present bail application is disposed of as dismissed”.

The twin conditions under Section 45 state that when an accused in a money laundering case applies for bail, the court has to first give an opportunity to the public prosecutor to be heard and only when it is satisfied that the accused is not guilty and unlikely to commit a similar offence when released, can bail be granted.

Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Mohammed Faizan appeared for the ED.