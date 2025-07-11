Court raps cop for not preparing requisite docu

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has rapped a police official for delaying a February 2020 riots’ case by not preparing copies to be supplied to the accused.

Additional sessions judge Parveen Singh on July 4 said the prosecution had filed a supplementary chargesheet, forensic science laboratory (FSL) report and a pen drive containing evidence against the accused persons.

The court stated the IO failed to appear before 10.30 AM and arrived without supplying copies to the accused, causing a delay in proceedings. It directed the DCP (Northeast) to take action against the IO and submit a report by the next hearing on July 18. The IO has been ordered to provide the chargesheet, relevant documents, and a pendrive copy to the accused

on that date.