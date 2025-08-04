Court overturns ‘hands up in air’ punishment

NEW DELHI: A Delhi sessions court has overturned a magistrate’s order directing two accused to stand with their hands raised in court for an entire day, calling it “illegal” and contrary to due process. Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna ruled that failure to furnish bail bonds does not amount to contempt under Section 228 of the IPC and does not justify such punishment. The magistrate had not given the accused a chance to explain before issuing the order. The court emphasised that Article 21 ensures personal liberty, and judges must uphold human dignity. The magistrate was advised to review legal provisions.