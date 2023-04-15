Court orders putting Gopal Ansal on trial in cheating case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has ordered that real estate tycoon Gopal Ansal should stand trial for allegedly cheating and defrauding a private company and its promoters in the name of investment in a building at CP here in 1991.

MM Yashdeep Chahal ordered framing of charges against Ansal for the alleged offence, including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The court, however, discharged Sushil Ansal, who was a director of the accused company, Ansal Properties which was developing the Statesman House here, saying the materials on record were “grossly insufficient.”