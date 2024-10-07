Court orders FIR against employees for criminal breach of trust with fashion designer

NEW DELHI: A court here has directed the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against two former employees of fashion designer Pallavi Mohan for criminal breach of trust for running a parallel business and using her brand name and clients to sell their own products.

Judicial Magistrate Akshay Sharma directed the police to file the case on a complaint filed by ‘Not So Serious Trading LLP’, owned by Mohan.

The judge accepted submissions from advocates Sumit Gehlot and Nikhil Bhalla, stating that a prima facie cognisable offence had been committed. He found evidence of criminal breach of trust under Section 408 IPC against Manu Uniyal and Surender Kumar, directing the SHO of the Okhla Industrial Area PS to register an FIR and file a compliance report by October 18. The complaint alleged that the accused secretly accepted orders from Mohan’s clients.