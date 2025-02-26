Court orders ED to share key documents

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide specific documents to the accused in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The case involves former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued the order on February 25 after multiple accused claimed key documents from the chargesheet were missing. The next hearing is set for March 3.

The case concerns alleged corruption in Delhi’s 2021 excise policy, later scrapped in 2022. The CBI and ED allege the policy was manipulated to benefit certain liquor licensees financially.

The accused seek a fair review of the evidence as legal proceedings continue.