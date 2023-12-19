Court junks NewsClick founder’s plea for return of electronic devices

New Delhi: A Delhi court has dismissed an application moved by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha seeking release of his electronic devices seized during the investigation of a case lodged against him under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.



Special Judge Hardeep Kaur, who hears terror-related cases, dismissed the plea on December 16, saying the ground was not enough to allow the application at this stage.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Purkayastha, the portal’s editor-in-chief, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested him on October 3. He is currently lodged in jail in judicial custody.

The Delhi Police had arrested Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty after searching more than 50 locations in different states and questioning several journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations the portal received money for pro-China propaganda.

Police had sealed NewsClick’s office in Delhi and digital devices, including laptops and mobile phones, and documents were taken away for examination.

The police said 37 male suspects were questioned at the office of Delhi Police Special Cell, while nine female suspects were quizzed at their respective places of stay.