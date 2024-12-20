Court issues fresh notice to BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday issued a fresh notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by AAP leader Satyendra Jain.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal passed the order after being informed the notice issued on December 16 could not be served.

The judge directed Swaraj to file her response to Jain’s complaint by January 4, 2025, when matter would be heard.

Jain has alleged in his complaint that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during a TV interview on October 5, 2023,

which he claimed was watched by millions.

The former Delhi minister alleged Swaraj falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore was recovered from his house. She also stated that 1.8 kilogram gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from the house, he claimed.

Jain said Swaraj made the remarks to defame him and to gain undue political advantage, according to the complaint.