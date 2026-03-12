Court grants interim bail to couple accused of racial slurs

New Delhi: A court on Wednesday granted 30-day interim bail to a married couple accused of hurling racial slurs at neighbours from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur in Malviya Nagar. Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal granted bail to Harsh Priya Singh and Ruby Jain on bonds of Rs 25,000 each, noting the victims’ statements and video evidence. Court imposed conditions, including not contacting the complainants and vacating their residence. mpost