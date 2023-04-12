Court grants bail to man accused of killing HC

A court here has granted bail to a man accused of being a part of the riotous mob that allegedly killed Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing the bail plea of accused Shahid against whom (along with other co-accused persons) the city police had filed a chargesheet under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 302 (murder) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).

According to the prosecution, a riotous mob attacked police at Chand Bagh near Peer Baba Dargah on February 24, 2020, resulting in the death of Lal from a gunshot injury and serious injuries to the then Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma, then ACP Gokalpuri Anuj Kumar and another head constable Chetrapal.

“For the purpose of bail, keeping in view the evidence produced by the prosecution against him, I find applicant...to be entitled to the same and accordingly, applicant Shahid is admitted to bail on his furnishing personal bond and surety bond of Rs 10,000 each with one surety in the like amount,” ASJ Pramachala said in his order passed on Tuesday.

Noting the evidence, the judge said Shahid was arrested by the Special Cell officials, who recovered a service revolver and live cartridges at the accused’s instance and the said weapon was allegedly snatched from head constable Chetrapal.