Court frames charges against 2 accused of attacking CM

New Delhi: Setting the stage for trial, a Delhi court on Friday formally framed charges, including for attempt to murder, against two persons accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at a public event earlier this year.

Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were physically produced in the court. Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann summoned Gupta to give testimony at 2 pm on February 28, and said all future testimonies from her should be part of in-camera proceedings.

The judge said in-camera proceedings are directed to avoid overcrowding in the court and to safeguard the right to privacy of the victim who is a public servant, a woman and a public figure.

Earlier, on December 20, the court had ordered the framing of charges against the duo under various penal provisions, including attempt to murder, saying there was a prima facie case against them. The judge said that prima facie all ingredients for the offence punishable under BNS Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (using criminal force on a public servant while they are executing their duty), 109(1) (attempt to murder) are made out against both the accused.

