Court finds juvenile guilty of rape & murder of 60-yr-old woman

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has found a juvenile guilty of raping and murdering a 60-year-old woman in 2017, expressing shock that he inflicted iron rod blows on every body part of the deceased and “mercilessly inserted” it in her private parts.

A final order regarding the sentence will be passed on a later date.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat was hearing the case against the juvenile against whom a case was registered for the penal offences of rape and murder.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in 2018 concluded that the child in conflict with law (CCL), aged between 16 and 18 years, was required to be tried as an adult, following which the case was transferred to the present Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court.

According to the prosecution, the juvenile inflicted injuries on the woman with the iron rod and then attempted to rape her in the afternoon of November 11, 2017.

It said that a security guard, upon witnessing the crime, raised an alarm, following which the juvenile was apprehended.

In an order dated October 28, the court said, “It is a proved fact that the metallic rod recovered from the spot was inserted by CCL into the private parts of the deceased and due to that the deceased sustained fatal injuries inside her private parts.”

The court ruled that inserting a metallic rod into the victim’s private parts constituted rape and murder, noting severe injuries across her body and confirming the juvenile’s intent to kill through the brutality inflicted.