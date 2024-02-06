Court extends Sisodia’s judicial custody, allows him to visit ailing wife

New Delhi: A court here on Monday allowed senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in a Delhi excise policy case, to visit his ailing wife once a week while in custody.

Special judge M K Nagpal also extended the judicial custody of Sisodia till February 22 after he was produced before the court on the expiry of his remand granted earlier.

The judge passed the order while adjourning his bail application in excise policy-related cases filed by the CBI and the ED. Sisodia had sought custody parole to visit his ailing wife twice a week.

The judge, meanwhile, directed the CBI to file a detailed status report about its further investigation in connection with the alleged excise policy case by February 22, the next date of hearing.

The judge passed the direction to the CBI after the defence counsel objected to “non-full disclosure” about the status of the investigation.

During the proceedings, the CBI filed a report stating that the investigation is ongoing and at a crucial stage, adding that the

probe regarding the 16 charge-sheeted accused has been completed.