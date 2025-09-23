Court extends judicial custody of two accused in CM attack case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of a man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and his friend till October 6.

Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Goyal extended the judicial custody after the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41) and his friend Tahseen Syed, were produced virtually.

Khimjibhai allegedly attacked Gupta during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her camp office in Civil Lines on August 20.

His friend Tahseen was brought to Delhi from Gujarat’s Rajkot and arrested later.