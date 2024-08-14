Court extends JC of Kejriwal, K Kavitha till Sep 2

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday extended till September 2 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha and others in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the accused after they were produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of the period of their judicial custody granted earlier.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the case. However, the AAP leader continues to be lodged in the Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.