Court dismisses Jain’s plea to transfer cases against him to another judge

A district court here on Wednesday refused former Delhi minister Satyender Kumar Jain’s plea to transfer two cases of alleged disproportionate assets against him to another judge, saying strong observations by a judge could not be the basis to conclude that the trial was not being conducted in a fair and impartial manner. During the course of proceedings, some orders may favour the prosecution and some may favour the defence but such orders cannot be made the basis of attributing bias to the judge concerned, District Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna said while dismissing the applications.