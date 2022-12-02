Court directs DCP to conduct fair investigation in plaint against 6 cops

New Delhi: A court here has directed the deputy commissioner of police concerned to conduct a fair investigation into a complaint against six police personnel.



The court was hearing a plea moved by the complainant's counsel, Manish Bhadauria, seeking directions for registration of an FIR against three police personnel for allegedly assaulting the complainant, two other police officials for reportedly pressuring him to settle the matter, and the station house officer (SHO) of Seemapuri police station for his alleged inaction.

At the last hearing on November 1, the court directed the DCP concerned to file an action taken report (ATR), saying the allegations against the police personnel were serious in nature.

The court noted the report was filed on the DCP's behalf, according to which an FIR was registered at Seemapuri police station under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation was pending.

"DCP concerned is directed to ensure that fair investigation is conducted in the present matter the proceedings of the present complaint are stayed till the time final report in the FIR is filed before the court," Metropolitan Magistrate Ankur Panghal said in an order passed last week.

The judge also directed a copy of the order be sent to the DCP concerned for necessary compliance.