Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > Court denies bail to three PFI members
Delhi

Court denies bail to three PFI members

BY Team MP10 Jan 2023 6:30 PM GMT

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday denied bail to three members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) accused in a money laundering case related to alleged terrorist activities.

Special Judge Shailender Malik dismissed the applications of Mohd. Ilias, Abdul Muqeet and Mohammad Perwez Ahmad seeking statutory bail claiming the probe agency had adopted delaying tactics and not filed the charge sheet within the legally stipulated time. The accused were arrested on September 22, 2022 and are currently in judicial custody. The ED had filed the complaint against them on November 19, 2022.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X