Court denies bail to three PFI members

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday denied bail to three members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) accused in a money laundering case related to alleged terrorist activities.



Special Judge Shailender Malik dismissed the applications of Mohd. Ilias, Abdul Muqeet and Mohammad Perwez Ahmad seeking statutory bail claiming the probe agency had adopted delaying tactics and not filed the charge sheet within the legally stipulated time. The accused were arrested on September 22, 2022 and are currently in judicial custody. The ED had filed the complaint against them on November 19, 2022.