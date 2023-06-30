Court denies bail to man for filing forged medical papers

New Delhi: A Delhi sessions court has dismissed the application of a murder accused seeking bail on ground of his wife’s surgery, noting he had filed fake medical documents. Vacation Judge Pawan Kumar dismissed the application filed by Dharamvir, and directed the Station House Officer of Tilak Marg Police Station to take appropriate action in the matter. In its June 20 order, the court said the report submitted on behalf of the doctor concerned

raised serious questions as to the genuineness of the documents and needed to be inquired into by the police.