Court denies anticipatory bail to man accused of defrauding 300 people of Rs 1.5L

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has refused to grant pre-arrest bail to an accused in a cheating case, citing the gravity of the offense. Vacation Judge Aparna Swami dismissed Satveer Singh’s anticipatory bail plea, stating that he was alleged to have obtained Rs 1.5 lakh by cheating approximately 300 people.

Judge Swami, in her order issued on June 12, emphasized that the applicant’s involvement in the offense of cheating is severe.

The court observed that despite receiving two notices from the police, Singh had failed to cooperate with the investigation. Furthermore, considering that the investigation was still in its initial stages and another accused was already arrested on May 1, it is deemed essential to interrogate Singh.

“Thus, in view of the above, no ground is made out for grant of anticipatory bail to applicant/accused Satveer Singh. The applicant is directed to join the investigation. The application for anticipatory bail of applicant Satveer Singh stands dismissed and disposed off,” the judge said.

The accused claimed that he had no connection with the present matter. He said he received Rs 1.50 lakh in his bank account under the belief and impression that it was transferred on different occasions by his younger brother Kuldeep Singh, a co-accused in the case, as the proceeds of the fees.

The prosecution opposed the anticipatory bail application on the ground that the accused received Rs 1.50 lakh in his account as the cheating proceeds in respect of 300 victims.