Court declines plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Kapil Mishra and others over an alleged incident linked to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar rejected the application filed by Mohammad Ilyas, observing that registration of an FIR was not legally permissible in view of earlier judicial findings. The court noted that a sessions court order dated November 10, 2025 had already set aside a previous magistrate’s direction asking police to probe Mishra’s alleged role.

The magistrate said the special judge’s findings had attained finality and were binding on the court.