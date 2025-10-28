Court convicts man in 2024 robbery case
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has convicted a man for robbing another at knifepoint near Seemapuri Gol Chakkar
in July 2024.
Judge Sanjay Sharma found Gautam guilty of robbing the complainant’s purse by holding a blade to his neck. The stolen purse and weapon were recovered from him.
The court noted the 4 cm steel blade was capable of causing fatal injuries and termed it a deadly weapon. Gautam was convicted beyond reasonable doubt, with sentencing
to be decided later.
