Court convicts Delhi Police SI of bribery

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday convicted a Delhi Police sub-inspector in a case of bribery, observing “with great power comes great responsibility”. It said though the adage was popularised by Marvel’ comics and films, it became an “arduous code of conduct” for public servants, especially police.

Special Judge Namrita Aggarwal held Gopal Singh, who was posted as sub-inspector at Lodhi Colony Police Station here, guilty, saying that being public servants, with vast powers at their disposal, police officers are expected to set a standard for society by being accessible to public in case of need.

“With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility’ is an adage which though popularized by Marvel Comics and Films, became an arduous Code of Conduct especially for public servants. It means that power cannot be enjoyed simply for its privileges alone but necessarily makes its holders morally responsible both for what they choose to do with it and what they fail to do with it,” the judge said. She said it was necessary that a person in authority should embrace power with humility and scepticism that the authority isn’t deserved and that it is their responsibility to honour the dignity of those under that authority.

“Policing authority is one of the most ubiquitous organizations of the society and the most visible representative of the government. Being public servants with vast powers at their disposal, police officers are expected to set a standard for the society by being accessible to public in case of need.

“They play a vital role in the protection of Right to Life, Liberty, Security etc enshrined in the Constitution of India. Thus, the need for police accountability is made evident by the great powers that police forces wield,” the judge said. According to the prosecution, the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from complainant

Anita for removing her and her husband’s name from a complaint against them related to a quarrel which he was investigating.