Court convicts 4 men of Delhi Police official’s murder in 2012

New Delhi:A court here has convicted four men of the charge of stabbing to death a Delhi Police official in front of a brothel in Central Delhi’s G B Road in 2012, saying the prosecution had successfully proved its case against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Kharta was hearing a case against the four accused against whom the Kamla Market police station had registered a case under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions, including murder, attempt to murder and voluntary causing grievous hurt to a public servant.According to the prosecution, Ashish Bahuguna, Suraj, Manoj and Aakash fatally stabbed Constable Bijender besides causing stab injuries to two people, Irshad and Constable Sandeep, and assaulting Head Constable Baljeet on the intervening night of September 10 and 11, 2012.