Court awards Rs 8.2 lakh compensation to 2016 road crash victim

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has awarded Rs 8.2 lakh as compensation to a man who sustained grievous injuries in a 2016 road accident, observing that while no amount can erase the trauma, monetary relief can offer some restitution.

Presiding Officer Shelly Arora of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) was hearing the case of Akhlak Ali, who stated that on April 8, 2016, he was hit from behind by two rashly driven motorcycles that were racing in violation of traffic rules. Ali sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The court noted Ali suffered six per cent permanent disability in his left arm and rejected claims that he was inattentive. It accepted his account that two of about ten racing bikes collided and hit him.

While CCTV footage of the accident was unavailable, the court held that the responsibility for collecting such evidence rested with investigating authorities, not the injured party. It found that the two motorcycles were indeed being driven rashly.

In its June 4 order, the court stated, “While no amount of money or other material compensation can erase the trauma, pain and suffering... monetary compensation is the manner known to law, whereby society assures some measure of restitution.”

The court calculated compensation under various heads, including medical expenses, loss of income, future loss of earning capacity, and non-pecuniary damages such as pain and suffering.