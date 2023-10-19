Court approves development projects initiated by Sisodia in Patparganj

New Delhi: In a significant development for the residents of Patparganj, the Delhi Court has granted approval for a series of development projects initiated by former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA of Patparganj, Manish Sisodia.



One of the primary focuses of these development efforts is the reconstruction of damaged roads in the area.

Under the Chief Minister’s Road Reconstruction Scheme, Manish Sisodia has urged the Urban Development Minister to oversee the reconstruction of roads in Tarang, Priyadarshani Apartments, and AMS Apartments within the Patparganj constituency.

The current condition of these roads has been a source of concern, particularly during the rainy season, as they become submerged, creating inconvenience for residents.

In addition to road reconstruction, the MLA has also emphasized the necessity of constructing new pipelines and streets in several areas, including Mandawali, Chandar Vihar, Fazalpur Extension, School Block, Unchepar, and West Vinod Nagar D-Block.

These areas have been plagued by poor road conditions and inadequate drainage systems, adding to the urgency of these projects.

For the convenience of the constituency’s residents, Sisodia has further requested the installation of over 200 benches in various parks across the legislative assembly.

This move aims to enhance public facilities and create welcoming spaces within the community, making the parks more accessible and comfortable for local residents.

Responding to the demands of the people in his legislative assembly, the MLA has called for the creation of badminton courts in Manas Apartments, Nirmaan Apartments, Aakash Darshan Apartments, Navkunj Apartments, and Aakash Bharati Apartments. These initiatives align with his broader commitment to promoting sports and recreational activities for the community.

In addition, he has requested the installation of two boom barriers in Pocket-F, Mayur Vihar Phase-2, primarily for security reasons. These measures aim to improve safety and security in the area.

In his letters to the relevant department officials, Manish Sisodia has underlined the importance of expediting these development projects, particularly before the upcoming monsoon season, to address the pressing concerns of residents and enhance the overall quality of life in Patparganj.

The initiation of these projects aims towards enhancing the living conditions and amenities available to the people in the constituency. While the local community awaits to witness these development initiatives come to fruition and to experience the benefits they will bring to the area.