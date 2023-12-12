Court allows Sanjay Singh to appear before RS’s Privileges Committee

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday allowed AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged Delhi excise policy scam, to appear before a parliamentary committee to file his submissions in a breach of privilege case.



Special Judge M K Nagpal granted permission to Singh on an application moved by his lawyer, who claimed that being a parliamentarian, the accused was required to attend the proceedings.

The judge directed the jail superintendent to take the accused to the Parliament on any working day when Parliament in session to file his submissions before the Rajya Sabha’s Privileges Committee.

The judge, however, said that Singh will not be permitted to meet his colleagues, supporters and media persons.

The judge, meanwhile, adjourned the order on whether to take cognisance of a charge sheet against Singh in the case, noting that the Enforcement Directorate’s application seeking protection of a witness is pending before another court.