Court acquits man accused of firing upon police in 2019

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of firing upon police in 2019, saying there were contradictions in the testimony of witnesses and lapses in the investigation that created a “serious doubt” on the prosecution’s case.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Sukhvinder Kaur was hearing the case against the accused, Sameer alias Mustkeem, 31, who was booked by the Shastri Park police station for various offences, including attempt to murder, assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant and possessing illegal firearms.

The prosecution had alleged that Sameer fired upon an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and others when the police officials tried to apprehend him while he was attempting to break into some shops in a DDA market on August 25, 2019. In an order dated October 13, the court said, “Though the prosecution witnesses have primarily supported the prosecution case, yet there are material lapses in the investigation which create a doubt about the authenticity of the prosecution’s story.”

The court acquitted the accused, citing contradictions in witness statements, unexplained evidence lapses, and doubts over the prosecution’s version, including improbable firing claims and inconsistencies about seized weapons and absence of public witnesses. pti