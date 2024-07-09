Courier fraud: Delhi Police nab four for Rs 10 lakh scam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested four individuals, including three courier boys of Shadowfax Technologies Pvt. Ltd., for a fraud case involving the misappropriation of 37 company shipments worth Rs 10,25,862.



The police were informed about the fraud through a complaint registered at the Madhu Vihar Police Station.

The accused were identified as Nitin Gola (26) resident of Ravi Dass Camp, Mother Dairy, Delhi, Brijesh Maurya (22) resident of Chander Vihar Mandawli, Delhi, Abhishek (23), and Raja Kumar (22) both residents of Pandav Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident was reported by Shubham Sharma, the hub in charge at the Madhu Vihar office, on June 19.

Sharma alleged that on June 15, Raja Kumar had switched off his phone and was no longer residing at his registered address. Following the complaint, an FIR under section 408 of the IPC was registered on July 4, at the Madhu Vihar police station. Due to the severity of the offense, a specialized team of the Delhi Police was formed under the supervision of Inspector Arun Kumar, SHO Madhu Vihar, and ACP Tilak Chand Bist.

The investigation team collected technical evidence and analyzed call detail records. Using this evidence and human intelligence, they successfully apprehended Raja Kumar, residing in Ganesh Nagar, Delhi.

During interrogation, Raja revealed that he, along with Brijesh Maurya and his elder brother Abhishek, had conspired to defraud the company. Another employee, Nitin Gola, later joined the conspiracy.

The accused had booked high-value shipments on the same route, with payments to be made upon delivery. They colluded to hand over these shipments to Raja for delivery, who then misappropriated them and turned off his phone.

The accused Raja provided a false residential address to the company, complicating efforts to locate him. Subsequently, all involved were arrested, and it was discovered they sold the stolen goods through OLX.

The police recovered 70% of the misappropriated shipments, which included 15 mobile phones, a tablet, smartwatches, cameras, earbuds, a perfume, gloves, a pair of Nike shoes, and a ladies dress. The recovery efforts for the remaining goods are ongoing.

The accused Raja Kumar, Brijesh Maurya, and Nitin Gola was the courier boys employed at Shadowfax technologies Pvt Ltd.