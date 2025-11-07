Courier boy fakes robbery to steal high-end phones, nabbed with three others

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have uncovered a staged robbery and arrested four men, including the complainant, for allegedly attempting to misappropriate mobile phones worth around Rs 20 lakh.

The case came to light on November 4, when a PCR call was received at the Shakarpur Police Station regarding an alleged gunpoint robbery near Vikas Marg.

The complainant, Ashish Kumar (25), a courier boy working for Perfect Mobile Zone, claimed that two unidentified men on a scooter had stopped him while he was delivering phones to Karol Bagh and robbed him at gunpoint.

He reported that his backpack, containing 14 iPhone 17s, 10 OnePlus devices and one Vivo T4, had been snatched. An FIR was registered and the case was handed over to the Special Staff for investigation.

A team led by ACP (Operations) Sanjay Singh and Inspector Jitender Malik, along with SI Vikas, SI Anil and other personnel, examined CCTV footage and carried out technical surveillance.

Discrepancies in Ashish’s statements and inconsistencies in the timeline soon raised suspicion.

On sustained questioning, Ashish confessed to having staged the robbery with three associates — Shamim (27), a mobile phone dealer, Aman (29) and Tanveer (32). The accused had planned to sell the phones and share the proceeds.

All four were arrested, and the entire stolen property — 25 mobile phones and two scooters — was recovered.

Police officials described the operation as an example of the East District team’s alertness, technical skill and professionalism. Further investigation is under way to determine whether the accused are involved in

similar offences.